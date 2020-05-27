Province Assumes Management of Five Additional Homes in Ontario

Premier Doug Ford says effective immediately the province has begun process of taking over management of five additional homes in the GTA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says an investigation is underway into the findings of an armed forces report and those findings will be turned over to police.

"We are fully prepared to pull license or shut down facilities if necessary," says Ford.

IThe province announced on Monday that the Ministry of Long-Term Care issued Mandatory Management Orders appointing local hospitals to temporarily manage River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton and Downsview Long Term Care in North York both for 90 days.

More to come...