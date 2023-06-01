Province awards contracts for work to expand and widen Highway 3

A significant announcement for Essex County.

The provincial government has awarded a contract to design, build, and finance the widening of Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington.

GIP Paving Inc. has been awarded the contract to widen Highway 3 from two to four lanes, with early project work and detail design currently underway.

Premier Doug Ford and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney made the announcement in Kingsville on Thursday, alongside local municipal leaders and members of provincial parliament.

Mulroney says the contract awarded was for a total of $138 million.

Officials say construction is expected to begin in 2024.

The province is also supporting the City of Windsor by initiating a procurement for an Environmental Assessment and design of a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.

Officials say the interchange will support increased opportunities for trade and better access to the Windsor-Detroit border.

The Highway 3 expansion project includes a number of components:

- Widening Highway 3 from two to four lanes for 15.6 kilometres between Essex and

Leamington

- Widening five existing intersections and adding traffic signals to three intersections

that currently operate without signals

- Permanently closing four side road intersections to improve road safety along the

corridor

- Resurfacing existing lanes

Ford says this portion of Highway 3 is a critical link for people in communities in the southwest.

"With over 17,000 vehicles traveling this stretch of highway each and every single day," he continued. "Expanding the highway will reduce gridlock, cut down on commute times, and improve the movement of people and goods throughout this growing region."

He says this is following up on a promise made back in 2018

"And with the support of our local communities, and elected officials, this is happening. It's a win-win, moms and dads will get home to their families sooner and goods will get to market faster helping support economic growth," Ford said.

Mulroney says one of her first official acts as the Minister of Transportation was coming to region to announce plans to widen the highway.

"And now today we're back with another exciting update that is more great news for the people of Kingsville, Essex, Leamington, Windsor, and beyond. You've heard me say it before, Ontario has one of the best and safest transportation networks in all of North America and this is no accident. From day one we've rolled up our sleeves and we got to work," she said.

Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers says this project once completed will mean commuters can get home to their families faster after work, and that businesses can meet vital delivery deadlines.

"The County is not small farming communities anymore. With 20 to 30 per cent population growth by 2031, we need good planning, proper infrastructure, and a detailed long term vision to insure our success for future generations."

Widening Highway 3 from Essex to Leamington is one of 40 projects identified in the government’s Connecting the Southwest: A Draft Transportation Plan for Southwestern Ontario.

Construction is also underway to widen Highway 3 from Maidstone Avenue to Arner Townline in Essex and that's expected to be completed sometime in the fall.

Doug Ford will be in Kingsville to announce expansions and widening of Highway 3, as well as plans to connect Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway in Windsor. June 1, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Office of the Premier of Ontario)