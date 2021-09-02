Province building new child care spaces at St. Teresa of Calcutta

The province has given the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board approval to tender a child care addition to St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School.

It's a $2.1-million investment to add new, quality learning environments for children in Windsor.

The additions to the child care centre will include 73 new licensed child care spaces, as well as four new child care rooms.

Chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board Fulvio Valentinis says these new child care spaces at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School will come as welcome news to the working families in the community.

"We're very grateful for the provincial funding that made this project a reality, and I'm sure the parents who will benefit from it will certainly appreciate it too," Valentinis said.

This project is part of the provincial government's capital investment program to build more child care spaces for Ontario's families.

In addition, to support parents with the cost of child care and help them re-enter the workforce, Ontario is providing a 20 per cent enhancement of the Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses (CARE) tax credit for 2021.

This will increase support from $1,250 to $1,500 per family, on average, providing about $75 million in additional support for the 2021 child care expenses of over 300,000 families.