Province Cancels Road Tests in Windsor-Essex

With Windsor-Essex now in the grey zone, the province has announced the cancellation of all road tests.

The province says it's being done to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a release, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney says "We know that these measures may be a serious inconvenience for people waiting for a road test, however, these are unprecedented times and our number one priority remains the protection of the health and safety of individuals, families and workers."

The release goes on to say, if residents living in the grey zone have a road test booked in a different region, the test needs to be cancelled as Drive Test will not honour appointments that are currently booked by residents who are locked down.

Road tests in York Region have also been cancelled.

