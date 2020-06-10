Province Clarifies Timelines for Reopening Child Care Centres

The province says local medical officers of health can set their own timelines for reopening child care centres in their regions, if they feel it's too soon to do so this Friday.

The clarification comes a day after Premier Doug Ford announced child-care centres across the province could open their doors by the end of the week.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has pointed out that not all centres will be ready to start letting kids back in by Friday.

Lecce said Tuesday that operators will be required to limit the number of kids and staff to a defined space to 10 people.

He said the rules for reopening child cares will be similar to the emergency ones that have been operating for kids of essential workers, including increased cleaning, no visitors allowed in the centre, and screening all staff and children for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entry.

Lecce said he knows not all parents will decide to send their kids back to child care, and he said the province is extending an order that they won't lose their spot or be charged fees.

With files from the Canadian Press