Province commits millions in funding for three new schools in Windsor-Essex

The Ontario government is committing millions of dollars to move ahead with the construction of three schools in Tecumseh, Kingsville and Leamington.

The province has confirmed $22.5-million to build a new replacement DM Eagle Public School in Tecumseh.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has now received approval from the province to proceed to tender for the new replacement school.

The new North Shore French Immersion School will replace the DM Eagle Public School, creating 651 student spaces and four child care rooms with 73 new licensed child care spaces.

Once construction is complete, North Shore French Immersion School will be located at 13800 Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh.

D.M. Eagle Public School in Tecumseh, Ont. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

The province also announced over $59 million to build a new JK-12 school in Kingsville, giving the public school board approval to award the tender for construction.

The project will create 1,798 student spaces, six new child care rooms and 98 licensed child care spaces.

The new Kingsville JK-12 will be located at 1620 Jasperson Drive in Kingsville.

The site plan for a new Kingsville K-12 school. (Photo courtesy of GECDSB)

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has been given approval to tender a permanent addition to improve St. Louis Catholic Elementary School in Leamington.

The $6.2-million project will create 147 student spaces, three new child care rooms and 63 licensed child care spaces at the school at 176 Talbot Street East in Leamington.

St. Louis Catholic Elementary School in Leamington (Photo by Kimberley Johnson)