Province Considers Shortening Symptoms List for Schools

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he is considering shortening the list of COVID-19 symptoms that require kids to stay home from school.

British Columbia shortened its list earlier this week by removing 10 symptoms, including sore throat, runny nose and head aches, prompting Ontario to review the data behind that decision.

Lecce says he is working with the province's medical officials to consider possible changes to the list.

Ontario's school reopening plan requires parents to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home if they display signs of the virus.

Students are permitted to return to class when they no longer display symptoms.

— With files from The Canadian Press