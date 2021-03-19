Province Drops the Age Range for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Ontarians aged 75 and older can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the province's booking portal on Monday.

Adults 75 and older were set to become eligible by the first week of April but Premier Doug Ford says the province's immunization effort is ahead of schedule.

Officials say more than 50 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose.

A pilot program offering vaccines in some pharmacies is also expanding and will now offer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone aged 60 and older.

The pharmacy project previously only offered the shot to those aged 60 to 64 but the government says it is expanding after new guidelines deemed the shot safe for those 65 and older.

The number of participating pharmacies is also doubling to 700 over the next two weeks.