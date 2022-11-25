Province funding employment action centres to aid auto workers in Windsor

The Ontario government is investing over $550,000 in employment action centres in Windsor to help auto workers connect with the services and training needed to further their careers.

$360,000 in funding will support the launch of an action centre dedicated to serving the 289 workers impacted by layoffs at Syncreon, while $190,000 in funding will extend the existing action centre for 530 workers impacted by rolling layoffs at the Stellantis-owned Windsor Assembly Plant.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, says they know these centres work to support workers through challenging times.

"By standing behind our auto workers, we're finding them good jobs but also preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow," he says.

Working in partnership with Unifor Local 195, the Syncreon Action Centre offers a wide range of dedicated supports including assistance with job searches, individually tailored career planning, one-to-one peer counselling, and support with resume writing and cover letters.

The funding for the existing Stellantis Action Centre in Windsor run by Unifor Local 444 will allow workers from Stellantis and its feeder plants - Integram, Dakkota, HBPO, ZF and Avancez - to continue to access the training.

Sara Vermast was laid off from her job on the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant but now works as the Coordinator of the Stellantis Action Centre, helping her old co-workers find a second career.

"We've had a couple members reply back to us to say they've had success in finding jobs with the resumes we helped them write and things like that. There's a few who went back for second careers and are now ironworkers, and a few electrical apprenticeships," she says.

In February 2020, Fiat Chrysler announced it would return to a traditional two shift operation at the Windsor Assembly Plant, eliminating 1,500 jobs. An investment announcement in May 2022 will result in the third shift being returned in the future, however, hundreds of workers still remain laid-off.

In July 2022, Stellantis announced plans to bring work that was being done by Syncreon Automotive back into Windsor Assembly Plant, impacting around 280 workers.

Vermast describes it as a challenging situation for recently laid-off workers.

"It's very hard because everyone's situation is different, some people lost their job and a couple people both worked there out of the family. It's different, it's hard and challenging for them, everybody is different with their mental health situation and stuff like that. We do the best that we can," she adds.

The new Syncreon Action Centre at 3400 Somme Ave. in Windsor will operate until at least October 2023.

The extended Stellantis Action Centre at 1855 Turner Rd. in Windsor will be run until at least November 2023. The Stellantis Action Centre has served 800 workers to date.