Province Giving Boost to Local Students Training to be Personal Support Workers

Windsor students training to be personal support workers are getting a financial boost from the province.

The government is giving money to help 65 Westervelt College students, with an additional 40 students expected to enroll by the end of July.

Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop was in Windsor Tuesday to make the announcement — the investment is part of Ontario's 'Long-Term Care Staffing Plan' to improve the care and quality of life for people living in long-term care.

Eligible students can receive over $13,000 to cover tuition, books and fees related to their clinical placement.

The funding is part of an $86-million investment to help train up to 8,000 PSWs through private colleges — this comes in addition to a recent investment of $115-million to train up to 8,200 PSWs at Ontario's publicly assisted colleges.