Province increasing annual funding to address homelessness issues in Windsor-Essex

The Ontario government has announced a multi-million increase in annual funding to address homelessness in Windsor-Essex.

The province will be providing $16,698,400 to Windsor-Essex to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and to support community organizations delivering supportive housing.

The figure is an annual increase of $4,228,300 or 34% more than the 2022/2023 funding level.

The funding was announced Thursday by Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie during a news conference at Windsor City Hall that included Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and Essex County warden Hilda MacDonald.

The City of Windsor is the Service Manager for all of Essex County when it comes to administering homeless services and programs.

Andrew Daher, Commissioner of Human and Health Services for the City of Windsor, says this will help move the needle on homelessness in the community including $1-million for the Housing with Supports program, a program which provides permanent housing, food services and supervised care for low income individuals who require some assistance with activities of daily living.

There are 22 Homes in Windsor and Essex County, with approximately 500 beds that are subsidized through government funding.

Daher says the program will see the most immediate impact from this increased funding.

"Going from a $55 a day per diem to a $60 a day per diem, we're going to be able to help and ensure hundreds of more individuals, using those services and receiving those services, will remain housed. That's really a huge priority. We also heard that from the advocacy from our service providers as well who said that," he says.

Andrew Daher, Commissioner of Human and Health Services for the City of Windsor, speaks during a news conference at Windsor City Hall. April 13, 2023 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Daher says over the past number of years they've also found more and more residents need assistance paying for rent and utility bills.

"This increase will provide additional financial assistance to approximately 500 more eligible households in Windsor and Essex County when they're facing eviction or shut-off notices," he says.

Funding will also help ensure emergency shelters are staffed and funded.

During the April 11 meeting of city council, a report updating Windsor's Shelter Health initiative detailed 512 entries on the Windsor Essex By-Names Prioritized List as of February of 2023.

The entries are listed as households, defined as a single person, couple or family with dependent children who are experiencing homelessness in this area.

The list is generated by about 35 organizations which provide data on the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout Windsor-Essex.

The new funding was announced in the 2023 Ontario Budget, which still needs to be approved in the Ontario Legislature.