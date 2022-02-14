Province investing $2.1-million to train those looking to get into the horse racing industry

A member of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association is applauding a move my the Ontario government to offer training to those looking to get into the horse racing industry.

The province has announced $2.1-million in funding to offer free training for 250 individuals.

Tom Bain says this is going to be a big help for an industry that's already thriving.

"The horse racing industry here in Essex County, and especially with our Lakeshore Horse Raceway, has made a tremendous recovery. No question, after Windsor closed it was almost the collapse of the business and it made a great recovery."

Tom Bain says stables are always looking for good people.

"A lot of former horse people who had closed the doors are now coming back and buying horses and racing. There's a lot of opportunity there for grooms and trainers and drivers and this training program will help to speed that whole process along."

Tom Bain says proper training is a must.

"Bringing a young horse, a yearling, and getting it to the races is almost a year long process. You've got to know what you're doing and you've got to know how to do it properly or the horse won't make it. It's a real learning process and having a training program will certainly be a huge asset."

The funding will cover training costs up to $3,000 while also offering paid work placements and incentives for employers.

Leamington Raceway wrapped up it's latest season in October with bets topping more than $40,000 most weekends.