Province investing $2.3 million in free pre-apprenticeship training in Windsor

A significant investment by the province for free pre-apprenticeship training in Windsor.

The provincial government is investing $2.3-million to boost pre-apprenticeship training and help more people in Windsor get trained for meaningful and well-paying careers an in-demand industry.

The funding is part of the government's investment in nearly 100 free pre-apprenticeship programs around the province to promote careers in the skilled trades to young people and help tackle the province's historic labour shortage.

Led by LiUNA Local 625, UHC - Hub of Opportunities, Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor and St Clair College, officials say the project will help people who are interested in working in the trades gain the skills and experience they need to get a job as an apprentice with a local employer.

$792,650 will go towards LiUNA Local 625's Training Trust in Oldcastle.

UHC is receiving $374,976, WEST will receive $377,950, while St. Clair College will receive $836,108 which will be broken up to support three different projects.

The announcement was made by Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie Friday morning, along with UHC - Hub of Opportunities CEO June Muir, Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Executive Director Rose Anguiano Hurst and others.

Dowie says the province's skilled trades are vital to the growth of the economy, as well as offering careers that lead to secure jobs and a good quality of life.

He says a variety of trades will be covered.

"Certainly here we see culinary trades, but over at St. Clair College we have more applied science trades, so really there's a diversity," Dowie continued. "Each provider has their specialty, there's a wide variety, and the organizations will direct the funding."

The funding is new, but supports a lot of existing programs like the cooks pre-apprenticeship program offered by UHC.

June Muir says their program has expanded to now be able to support 30 people a year.

"So what's been added this year is a stipend, and why that is so important is because people cannot take training if they don't have an income. So if you don't have an income and you want to invest in training, it's hard to do that, so this stipend will allow more people to access the program," she said.

Dowie says the biggest key was being able to offer these supports free of charge.

"As we see here, the culinary program is something well in need in our community. Believe it or not, just with the transitions we've had in the economy, we're finding it very hard to find chefs and those that are willing to work in the service industry. Creating great delicious food for us, so this funding will absolutely play a part."

Rose Anguiano Hurst says in the first couple years of their pre-apprenticeship programs they've been able to support 20 women a year, and thanks to this funding boost they'll be able to support another 18.

"This training also leads to red seal certification which is like the qualification that you get to say that you're prepared, and the best. I did mention earlier that we do have one person that works at the Gordie Howe International Bridge that is a real seal and we're very proud of that," she said.

The funding in Windsor is part of the province's $1.5 billion-dollar investment in the Skilled Trades Strategy, from 2021-22 to 2023-24, which they say will build on the ongoing efforts to attract, support, and protect workers in Ontario.

The provincial government has recently announced a number of changes to help increase participation in the skilled trades, including making it easier for high school students to explore these careers, requiring women's only washrooms on constructions sites, and announcing a $224 million investment in building and upgrading training centres.

