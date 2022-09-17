Province investing $200,000 in video surveillance systems in Windsor

The provincial government is investing $200,000 dollars to help the Windsor Police Service expand its video surveillance systems.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie made the announcement on Friday.

He says the funding for new equipment and improved technology will enhance local police efforts to prevent crime, especially gun and gang violence.

"Windsor's proposal was one of the best, and the Windsor Police Service has been using the equipment to great effect for the betterment of community safety for some time. Having this funding available and being able to announce it is just phenomenal because I know we're all pretty worried about what's happening in our neighbourhoods," he said.

Windsor Police applied for the funding back in May.

The funding is being delivered through the Ontario CCTV Grant Program, and will be used to replace outdated equipment, expand or enhance current technology, and install new or additional CCTV surveillance cameras in areas where gun and gang violence are most prevalent.

Dowie says a big part of securing the funding is local police and the City of Windsor making a compelling case to the province.

"How the funding's going to be well used and consistent with the province's strategy. We have a broader program to take on gun and gang violence, and even though we happily haven't seen a great deal of it here versus other communities, we have definitely seen it especially in the last couple of months."

He says criminals targeting Forest Glade, East Windsor, Fontainebleau, Walkerville, Ford City and Riverside have been identified and charged thanks to existing CCTV surveillance systems in the community.

Dowie hopes the improvements will act as a deterrent for crime.

"Because if you're going to get caught that sort of stigma, you know there's a permanent consequence. Plus it's just there because people do not want to be witnessed committing crimes, this is one thing that can be a very, very strong deterrent. And then when crime happens, having the evidence in hand to determine who's responsible and why," Dowie stated.

Police Services Board chair, and Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens says community safety has always been a top priority.

"This $200,000 investment will provide substantial support to the Windsor Police Service by expanding our CCTV systems to deter criminal activity related to gun and gang violence and improve public safety. Thank you to Premier Ford and the Ontario Government for helping us create safer streets for everyone in our community."

Launched in August 2020, the Ontario CCTV Grant program is part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy and represents a $6 million investment across the province over three fiscal years.

Windsor Police are one of 20 police services across the province to receive a grant for 2022-23.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides