Province Invests $202-million to Fight Human Trafficking

The province is spending $202-million over the next five years to combat human trafficking.

Premier Doug Ford announced the funding will be used to expand the provincial police force's child exploitation unit and public education campaign.

"Human traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society — our children," says Premier Doug Ford.

Ford says it's his 'personal mission' to put an end to the "disgusting industry" of human trafficking.

The province points out the average age of recruitment into sex trafficking is 13 years old and about two-thirds of police-reported human trafficking violations in Canada occur in Ontario.

Part of the money will also be used for victim services, such as housing for human trafficking surivvors.