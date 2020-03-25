Province Launches New Information Line for Small Businesses

A toll-free line is now available to support Ontario businesses that have questions about the recent emergency order to close at-risk workplaces.

The emergency order was issued Monday and encouraged non-essential businesses to find way to help their employees to work from home.

Businesses that have questions about closures or how emergency measures impact them, should call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.

Help is available Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.