Province Monitoring Children with COVID-19



The province is going to better monitor children after reports of a rare inflammatory illness in kids with COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says although the connection between the inflammatory illness and COVID-19 is not confirmed, the province wants to keep an eye on it.

To date, 102 kids in New York State have been diagnosed with a condition that resembles Kawasaki Disease and toxic shock syndrome.

14 other U.S. states and five countries are also probing a potential link.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting the youngest COVID-19 case locally, since the pandemic started, is an eight-year old child.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed told a news conference Wednesday morning the main challenge with children with COVID-19 is their ability to self-isolate.

Minister Elliott says the recent data across the country shows that the majority of COVID-19 infections in children are mild and they do not need to go to the hospital.

Some of the symptoms of the multi-system inflammatory illness includes a fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a rash.

In Windsor-Essex, there have been 745 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



