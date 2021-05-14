Province Needs to Rethink Decision to Keep Golf Courses Closed: Czudner

Golfers likely won't be able to hit the links until at least June under the now extended stay-at-home order.

Premier Doug Ford says it is too soon to lift the order, which has been extended to June 2.

The move means thousands of businesses and outdoor recreational facilities will remain closed.

Ford cited "post golfing beers" as one reason to keep courses closed.

Tal Czudner, the vice president of the Landscape Effects Group that runs Rochester Place Golf Club in Lakeshore, told AM800's The Afternoon News that people who chose to break the rules will do so whether they've been golfing or not.

"We've done a really good job adhering to the rules and he's trying to use anecdotal evidence in the hopes that people will stay home," he says. "If we don't give people the opportunity to golf, then they're just go to someone's basement or garage to drink beers."

Czudner says the vast majority of people that want to get out on the course are more interested in getting a round of golf in than having some beers.

"I think that happened for every golf round prior March 2020, but we understand it's different now," he says. "We can go grocery shopping and stay socially distanced. If I'm going to go and we're each going to shoot 95 holes, then we'll have a laugh and go and FaceTime later and have a socially distanced drink."

Courses in other parts of the province have opened in defiance of the stay-at-home order.

Czudner says he can't speak for other course owners, but Rochester Place Golf Club plans to follow rules.

"We're just going to be frustrated and continue mowing the greens and the fairways in the hopes that maybe some lobbying can help us get back on the links prior to June 2, but if we have to wait until June 2, we'll be ready," he added.

Critics have been pushing the province to resume outdoor activities like golf and other sports where physical distancing can be maintained.

Czudner is hopeful the province will rethink its decision before June 2.