Province Officially Approves New Catholic Central High School

The provincial government has officially given its stamp of approval for a new Catholic Central Secondary School in Windsor.

The province has announce the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board can proceed to the tender stage of the project.

In a release, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says "Today’s announcement is great news for students, educators and hard-working families in Windsor."

The $29.4-million school will include 938 spaces for secondary students.

It will be built at 2465 McDougall Street and 2400 Ouellette Avenue.

The current high school is located on Tecumseh Road East between McDougall and Howard Avenue.

According to the board, construction is expected to begin this summer and hopes to open the school for the 2022-2023 school year.

- More to come.