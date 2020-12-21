Province Partners with Unifor and FCA to Help Laid-Off Autoworkers

The province is helping more than 800 FCA Chrysler's who were laid off when Windsor Assembly Plant cancelled its third shift in July of this year.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton visited the Unifor Local 444 office in Windsor Friday to talk about the new Adjustment Action Centre.

He tells The Afternoon News the province will provide $210,000 in funding with the remainder of the $440,000 project coming from the union, FCA Canada Inc. and ZF TRW Automotive Holding Corp.

"This new action centre is going provide workers with all of our employment services and training programs that they need to prepare for new career opportunities," he added.

McNaughton says workers will have access to everything from resume and interview training to education programs.

"These laid off autoworkers who come to the action centre will be well aware of the in demand jobs that are available in Windsor-Essex while ensuring training is closed to home," says McNaughton.

A three-year deal, ratified on Oct. 19, included a $1.5-billion investment in the Windsor Assembly Plant to build the next generation of plug-in hybrid vehicles and battery electric vehicles.

That agreement will likely restore the 800 jobs lost this year, but not until 2024.

The Adjustment Action Centre has already opened and is being run out of Unifor Local 444's hall at 1855 Turner Rd. until November 2021.