Province Pledges $94K Toward WIFF Programming

The Ontario government is putting its support behind the Windsor International Film Festival.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod was on hand Wednesday as WIFF unveiled its line up for the upcoming "Under the Stars" drive-in movie event.

MacLeod announced the province would be contributing $94,000 to ensure WIFF can continue to grow and develop new programming.

The 2nd annual WIFF "Under the Stars" is set to go August 20 to September 11 at Festival Plaza on Windsor's waterfront.

Tickets for the drive-in event must be purchased in advance with prices starting at $20 per vehicle.