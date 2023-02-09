Province providing funding to protect at risk species at Ojibway Prairie

The Ontario government is providing $423,580 in funding to Wildlife Preservation Canada to undertake on-the-ground work to protect species at risk at the Ojibway Prairie.

The funding is from the Species at Risk Stewardship Program which promotes environmental stewardship by providing funding for species at risk protection, recovery and research projects by individuals, communities and groups across the province.

Some of the species at risk at the Ojibway Prairie, a 350-hectare complex of parks and nature reserves on the west side of Windsor off Matchette Road, includes the endangered Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake.

Wildlife Preservation Canada aims to recover the Ojibway Prairie population of Massasaugas by protecting, enhancing and connecting habitat and testing and evaluating population management techniques.

Jonathan Choquette, Lead Biologist with Wildlife Preservation Canada (at podium) and Andrew Dowie, Conservative MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, speak during a funding announcement at the Ojibway Nature Centre in Windsor. Feb 10, 2023. (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Jonathan Choquette, Lead Biologist with Wildlife Preservation Canada, says they started working with Massasaugas in 2013.

"Unfortunately we've seen quite a decline in the population since that time. So we're hoping to improve techniques around actually augmenting those animals," he says. "We have seen some of our enhancement sites are used readily by species at risk, we've created micro habitat features that snakes use the next season."

Choquette says the Massasauga population is very low.

"The last observation was 2019 and we haven't been able to find any since despite intensive surveys," he says.

Choquette says the Massasauga is part of our history.

"The people of Essex County have shared the land with these animals ever since there's been people here. It's a symbol of our community, the LaSalle Vipers have it as a mascot, it's a symbol of wilderness," he adds.

David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks was in Windsor Thursday to make the three-year funding announcement.

Since 2018, the Species at Risk Stewardship Program has supported over 200 projects. The projects have contributed to the restoration of over 13,590 acres of habitat for species at risk, equal to the size of 31,160 hockey rinks combined.

Ontario is home to more than 30,000 species of plants, insects, fish, and wildlife.