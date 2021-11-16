Province providing funding to support Belle River manufacturing facility

The Ontario government has announced funding to support a manufacturing facility in Belle River.

The $255,164 in funding from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund will support a $1.7-million investment by CNCTech.com Inc. in new machinery and software technologies to help increase manufacturing automation and increased production.

The overall investment is focused on meeting an increasing demand from the electric vehicle industry, create production capacity to diversify its offerings to other customer groups and increase output.

The funding will help create five jobs and retain eight existing jobs at the business at 1622 County Rd 22.

Ontario is investing more than $100 million through the Regional Development Program from 2019 to 2023 to support distinct regional priorities and challenges.

The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities, and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies, and create jobs.