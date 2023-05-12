Province providing over $438,000 for long-term care home projects in Windsor-Essex

The Ontario government has announced over $438,000 in funding to support long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex with the goal of keeping people out of the hospitals.

John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care, was in Windsor Friday and joined with Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie, to announce the province is providing $438,728 for six local projects.

The funding will help seniors with complex needs like dementia and bariatric care connect to specialized care and supports in a home instead of a hospital or hospital emergency room.

It will also help with the admission of people into long-term care homes, those who longer require acute care in hospital, but who have complex needs that are difficult to accommodate without specialized services and supports.

Jordan says this funding is giving long-term care homes the resources that haven't been there before or need to be enhanced.

"So when you think of somebody, a patient in a hospital in ALC {Alternative Level of Care}, waiting to get into long-term care but the resources aren't sufficient enough to make that move, that's what this fund is directed at," he says. "Allow them to make that move and become a resident of a long-term care home rather than a patient in a hospital."

The announcement was made at The Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh, which is owned by Schlegel Villages. The company also operates The Village at St. Clair in Windsor.

Joanne Potts, Vice President of Operations West at Schlegel Villages, says they will use the funding for equipment.

"Such as improved bariatric equipment, improved specialized beds and diagnostic equipment. We are very confident to better equip us to meet our resident needs and to deter unnecessary hospital trips for assessment," she says.

Potts says the equipment will be enhanced by the addition of a full-time nurse practitioner at the Village of Aspen Lake.

"I can tell you he is already making a difference in hospitalizations and the complexity of care that can be received in the village," she adds.

The six Windsor and Essex County projects are:

- $199,065 for one project at The Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh to purchase bariatric equipment, diagnostic equipment and specialized equipment for wound care, in order to improve resident care, prevent hospital visits and admissions, and enable the admission of Alternate Level of Care (ALC) hospital patients into the home.

- $199,065 for one project at The Village at St. Clair in Windsor to purchase bariatric equipment, diagnostic equipment and specialized equipment for wound care, in order to improve resident care, prevent hospital visits and admissions, and enable the admission of ALC hospital patients into the home.

- $22,250 for two projects at Extendicare Southwood Lakes in Windsor to purchase diagnostic equipment and pressure relieving mattresses, in order to improve resident care, prevent infections, reduce emergency department visits and support the admission of residents with specialized care needs.

- $18,348 for two projects at Brouillette Manor in Tecumseh to purchase diagnostic equipment, in order to improve patient care and reduce emergency department visits.

The announcement is part of a $20 million investment in 2022-23 in 189 projects provincewide through a new Local Priorities Fund operated by Ontario Health.

The Local Priorities Fund is part of an investment of over $120 million in 2022-23 to provide access to a range of specialized services and supports to long-term care residents with complex needs.

With files from Rob Hindi