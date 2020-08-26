Province Releases COVID-19 Guidelines for Parents and Educators

Ontario has released new guidelines for parents and educators to help prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

According to documents released Wednesday, parents must screen children daily and they should not attend class if they have any symptoms of the virus.

If a child develops symptoms at school, teachers and principals will be asked to isolate the child and send the child home when as soon as a parent or guardian can pick them up.

Before returning to school, a child must be symptom-free for 24 hours and students with symptoms are recommended, but not required, to get a COVID-19 test to return to class.

Schools will be required to advise parents of any positive tests while not identifying the student.

