Province Releases Safety Guidelines For Businesses to Reopen



WINDSOR — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has released some health and safety guidelines for when businesses re-open.

"We are getting close. Get ready," said Ford on Thursday during his daily 1pm news conference in Toronto.

Although no date has been released, Ford says the guidelines will help businesses adapt to a new environment.

The 61 sector-specific guidelines released today provide direction for the manufacturing, food manufacturing and processing, restaurant and food service, along with the agriculture sector.

The guidelines include measures for physical distancing such as eliminating pay-at-the-door options, holding meetings outside, using markings on the ground and staggering shifts.

Other guidelines relate to barriers like plexiglass, and increasing the air flow.

The province has indicated that re-opening the economy will take place over time and in phases.

The province also announced 58 new provincial bylaw inspectors to communicate the guidelines to essential services and enforcement.

Ontario reported an additional 459 new cases today including 86 deaths — which is the highest single day spike in deaths so far.