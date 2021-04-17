Province Rolls Back Police Powers and Playground Ban 

The Ontario government has backtracked on new police powers to enforce anti-pandemic measures and a playground ban.

The new powers allowed police to stop anyone at random and ask why they're not at home and where they live. The measures announced by Premier Doug Ford on Friday drew intense criticism as civil libertarians and politicians denounced them as overkill.

Police forces across the province — including in Windsor, Ont. — said they would not be stopping drivers or others at random.

Ford took to Twitter Saturday afternoon, saying, "Ontario's enhanced restrictions were always intended to stop large gatherings where spread can happen and our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced. Play outside safely. Parents keep your distance and wear masks if you can't."

Officials with the City of Windsor say parks and playgrounds have now been reopened as of Saturday afternoon.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon.