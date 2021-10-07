Province says Thanksgiving should be celebrated cautiously, kids can trick-or-treat this Halloween

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says more traditional Thanksgiving and Halloween celebrations can go ahead this year, though with some COVID-19 precautions still in place.

Last year, the province recommended kids in the COVID-19 hot spots of Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York regions not go trick-or-treating, but this year Dr. Kieran Moore says kids should feel free to go door to door.

He says it should happen outdoors as much as possible, with kids wearing a mask - not a costume mask, not crowding door steps, or shouting too loudly.

Moore says when celebrating Thanksgiving this weekend, people should use outdoor spaces whenever possible.

When everyone is vaccinated, he says people can gather indoors without masks, but if there are people from multiple households and some guests are unvaccinated, people should wear face coverings and physically distance.

Moore also says a number of recent outbreaks have been associated with weddings, and he notes that next week proof of vaccination will be required to attend weddings and funerals in meeting and event spaces.