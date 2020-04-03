Province Should Offer Cities COVID-19 Wage Subsidy: Ontario NDP

Ontario's New Democrats want the provincial government to step in and stop city hall layoffs.

Party leader Andrea Horwath is calling on the Doug Ford government to fund cities to keep staff on payroll. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the city will be laying off 541 staff Wednesday.

The federal government is offering wage subsidies to encourage private businesses to keep workers on the payroll and off Employment Insurance.

"When we're asking the private sector to do that, municipalities are stuck in this situation where financially they don't have the capacity to keep their workers working or at least keep them on the payroll," says Horwath.

Not offering the same incentives will just be an added strain on the system, according to Horwath.

"Why make is worse by throwing even more people into chaos? Why not step up and have those municipalities keep their workers paid through payroll," she added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced some businesses and non-profit charities will be eligible for a 75 per cent wage subsidy on Monday.