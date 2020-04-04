Province Strikes Tentative Deal with Education Workers

Education workers in Ontario have struck a tentative deal with the province.

The announcement from Education Minister Stephen Lecce came Saturday, but no details have been released on the deal.

Educational assistants, designated early childhood educators and clerical workers are included under the contract.

It's the fifth deal with the Ontario Council of Educational Workers in a contentious round of negotiations between educators and the province.

The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by local unions; voting dates haven't been released.

Lecce says the province will now focus on agreements with two remaining unions, including the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

– with files from The Canadian Press.