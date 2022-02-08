Province supports Electric Vehicle Battery Innovation Lab in Windsor

The Ontario government has announced a $1.5-million investment to support an Electric Vehicle Battery Innovation Lab in Windsor.

The funding will support an $18.5 million investment by auto parts manufacturer Ventra Group, an investment that will help create 18 jobs.

Ventra Group, part of the Flex|N|Gate group of companies, is creating the Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Centre.

The company is building a pilot line to produce advanced lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and will conduct basic product and manufacturing technology research and development.

The provincial funding committment is part of more than $100 million the government is investing through the Regional Development Program from 2019 to 2023 to support distinct regional priorities and challenges and boost the province's economic recovery.

The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies, and create jobs.