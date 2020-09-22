Province to Announce COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan Today

The Ontario government is expected to announce its COVID-19 fall preparedness plan today.

Premier Doug Ford has promised the plan will help the province deal with a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The strategy comes as daily virus case counts continue to climb to levels not seen for months in Ontario, with over 400 cases in three of the last four days.

Ford has been under pressure to release the updated plan as opposition politicians say it should have come weeks earlier.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the multi-faceted plan will be unveiled over several days, noting it addresses many aspects of the province's efforts to combat the new coronavirus.

But she says boosting testing capacity will be a major part of the plan.

Ford has previously said plans to involve pharmacies in the overall testing strategy could be announced as early as this week.

