Province to host affordable housing summit with Ontario mayors

There's no question buying or renting a home has become nearly impossible for many in Windsor-Essex.

The province is hoping to find a way to address the issue as it gets set to host a municipal housing summit with Ontario's big city mayors.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens plans to attend and says the goal is to identify opportunities for collaboration with the province to tackle the housing crisis.

He says, while costs are high in Windsor-Essex, they're far worse across the country.

"When you try and tell people in Windsor that, guess what, the average price of a home here is actually pretty good when you compare ourselves against the rest of Canada, it's little solace to anyone who's trying to get into a real estate market that has exploded, even in the last year, by 34%."

Dilkens says this is an important discussion to have.

"There is a crisis. There is no doubt about it. No one can quite pinpoint any particular reason, but I certainly applaud the Premier and the Minister of Municipal Affairs for saying, you know what, we have to have some leadership here. We've got to pull people together. There's got to be a solution from the federal government, the provincial government, the municipal governments."

He says it's time to cut the red tape and get more homes built.

"We've got to find a way to work more quickly at a time like this. Certainly, we've got to be cautious and we want to make sure we do right with respect to flooding and not creating a situation that's going to be bad for the people who are buying those homes, but we've all got to be at the table pulling our weight, reducing red tape and acting with a sense of urgency."

The average cost of buying a home in Windsor-Essex has now hit more than $500,000.

The affordable housing summit with Premier Doug Ford and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark is scheduled to take place December 16.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides