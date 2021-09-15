Province to spend over $7-million on an emergency shelter in Windsor

The Ontario government is investing $7.75-million to create a permanent emergency shelter for women and families experiencing homelessness in Windsor.

The social services relief funding announced Wednesday will be used to convert a former hotel into 42 permanent emergency shelter units.

Each unit will also have a private washroom.

The permanent emergency shelter is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

"Our government's Social Services Relief Fund is designed to provide immediate housing and homelessness program relief in communities across Ontario," said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "By investing $7.75 million in Windsor, we continue to support innovative housing projects to give those in need a safe place to call home and help them get back on their feet."