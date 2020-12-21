Province-Wide Shut Down on December 26

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will enter a province-wide shut down as of 12:01 a.m. December 26.

The lockdown will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.

With the new measures, schools across the province will move to online learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, after which students will return to in-person learning depending on their location and grade level.

Childcare centres across the province will remain open during the lockdown.

The measures also mean all non-essential businesses must close, and essential businesses that remain open will have strict capacity limits in place.

No indoor public events or social gatherings will be allowed, except with members of the same household.

— With files from The Canadian Press