Provinces to receive large shipments of rapid tests: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is ramping up delivery of rapid tests to the provinces as tests run scarce across the country and access to molecular tests is restricted.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says 140 million tests will be distributed in January on a per-capita basis.

Trudeau says that's triple the number provinces received in December.

In its last fiscal update, the government earmarked $1.7 billion to secure a supply of about 180 million rapid tests.

The prime minister also confirmed there are enough vaccine doses in Canada for everyone in the country to get their booster.

Duclos says there will be enough child-sized doses for all kids aged five to 11 this month.