Provincial Budget Pledges $9.8-million for Continued Mega Hospital Planning

The Ontario government is pledging $9.8 million toward the new Windsor-Essex mega hospital in its 2021-2022 budget.

The 9.8 million “will support the ongoing planning of a new regional hospital in Windsor-Essex, which will bring together acute care services in one location. By continuing to invest in health infrastructure and expansion, patients will be able to rely on high levels of care in their communities,” said the provincial document.

Windsor Regional Hospital officially took ownership of a 60-acre property for the proposed new regional acute care hospital in October of 2020, more than five years after the site was chosen.

The proposed site for the mega hospital is at the corner of County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.

The provincial budget was made public shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

More to come.