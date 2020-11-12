Provincial Cash Flowing to Brouillette Manor

Brouillette Manor in Tecumseh will benefit from a chunk of money the provincial government is investing into long-term care homes.

The Ford government announced Thursday it is investing an additional $761-million to build and renovate 74 long-term care homes across the province using a new funding model.

"Our government has been taking historic steps to improve the quality of life for our loved ones by adding capacity and upgrading Ontario's long-term care homes," said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. "We introduced the modernized funding model to build and renovate these homes faster, and we're already seeing results, with thousands of new, safe, and comfortable spaces in progress.â€

Thirty-six additional spaces will be developed at Brouillette Manor with 60 existing space to be upgraded.

The home was already scheduled to receive $73,469,230 but under the new funding model will receive an additional $7,750,435 - for a total of $81,219,665.

As of June 2020, more than 38,500 people in Ontario are on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed.