Provincial Cash Flowing to Brouillette Manor

Brouillette Manor in Tecumseh will benefit from a chunk of money the provincial government is investing into long-term care homes.

The Ford government announced Thursday it is investing an additional $761-million to build and renovate 74 long-term care homes across the province using a new funding model.

"Our government has been taking historic steps to improve the quality of life for our loved ones by adding capacity and upgrading Ontario's long-term care homes," said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. "We introduced the modernized funding model to build and renovate these homes faster, and we're already seeing results, with thousands of new, safe, and comfortable spaces in progress.”

Thirty-six additional spaces will be developed at Brouillette Manor with 60 existing space to be upgraded.

The home was already scheduled to receive $73,469,230 but under the new funding model will receive an additional $7,750,435 - for a total of $81,219,665.

As of June 2020, more than 38,500 people in Ontario are on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed.