Provincial Contact Tracing Help Welcomed by Local Health Unit

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit is waiting for provincial assistance to help with case and contact tracing.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday that help, in the form of 16 Ministry of Health staff members, would be offered to deal with case management and contact tracing.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the help is welcome and she expects to see results in the next two weeks, adding "We do want an opportunity to onboard the new staff and get them slotted into our ongoing operations."

Internally, Marentette says moves are being made to get a better handle on the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.

"We have internally reassigned some staff back to COVID and readjusted some manager oversight as well," she says. "So we hope some of these measures will help get us back on track for case and contact management."

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says with current staffing levels, it's taking the health unit upwards of three days to notify people of possible exposure. Which he says, is just another reason to follow public health guidelines.

"If people are strictly following that, we are mitigating a ton of risk there," he says. " Because even if they are asymptomatic but positive, if they aren't going outside, they aren't putting anyone at risk. And if they are going outside, if the are maintaining the physical distance and wearing their facial covering, they are still mitigating the risk."

On Tuesday, Marentette said that because cases in Windsor-Essex are increasing so rapidly, it's hard for staff to keep up. She notes that each case is followed for 10 days and each contact of a case is followed for 14 days.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported two additional deaths and 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.