Provincial/Division Corridor project completes $8.9-million Phase 2

Completion of Phase 2 of the Provincial/Division Corridor Project was announced Tuesday morning, by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie.

The $76-million infrastructure project is reconstructing and improving one of Windsor's most important commercial and industrial corridors.

City Council adopted the Provincial/Division Corridor Environment Assessment back in 2007.

Phase 1 saw approximately $11 million invested for construction of the Cabana-Provincial intersection between 2012 and 2013.

Phase 2 recently wrapped and invested $8.9 million for construction of the North Roseland Pump Station at Captain Wilson Park over the last year.

Phase 2 work included the following:

- New trunk storm sewer on Provincial Road outlet to Sixth Concession Drain;

- New trunk storm sewer crossing CN Railway to North Roseland pump station;

- Underground storm water management facility in Captain Wilson Park;

- Oil and grit separator for water quality control; and

- Cleaning and regrading Sixth Concession Drain between Monarch Basics site and North Roseland pump station, and relining aged Sixth Concession Drain culver crossing CN Railway.

Dilkens says a lot of work was completed as part of Phase 2, even if residents can't see the work if they're just driving by the area.

"The majority of the work that happened in this particular critical phase happened underground, which means there isn't a lot to see because we were literally laying the groundwork for future phases. Now we expect Phases 3 and 4 to play out between 2022 and 2025."

Phase 3, which will take place from 2022 to 2023, will see storm sewer and water main construction from Sixth Concession Drain to Sixth Concession Road, and construction from Provincial-Sixth Concession intersection and Sixth Concession between Cabana and CN Railway.

Phase 4 will then start in 2024 with Provincial Road construction work - Lone Pine to Lowe's intersection, east of Lowe's to Walker Road, and remaining construction work from Cabana Road East to Grand Marais Drain.

McKenzie says this project, once completed, will improve mobility for all users in southeast Windsor.

"The Provincial Road corridor as well as the other major arteries in the surrounding area, Sixth Concession and north Talbot, we're involved right now in a multi-pronged mobility infrastructure investment strategy that's going to allow for people who live in this area to be able to get to the places that they're trying to get to much more efficiently and much more safely than they can right now," he said.

The 2022 City of Windsor Budget includes an additional $31 million for the corridor's infrastructure improvements, and the updated capital plan invests about $1.7 billion in public infrastructure renewal over the next decade.

McKenzie says it's all about making these areas safer and more accessible for the people that live there.

"You can't walk, for example, if you live in the Lone Pine subdivision safely in my opinion to the Tim Horton's which is just a couple of blocks away. The Division road corridor project is going to facilitate that type of mobility for folks. Certainly again, the Provincial Road project, north Talbot, Sixth Concession, all of these different roadway infrastructure investments that we're making are going to contribute to improving the infrastructure for all road users."

About $510 million is proposed to be spent on road infrastructure improvements, which officials say will deliver results while respecting taxpayers.