Provincial funding announced for Windsor Centre for Film

More funding is coming into Windsor-Essex, this time, for arts and culture.

As part of its "We Grow Talent" initiative, the Windsor Centre for Film, Digital Media and the Creative Arts is getting a second grant of $572,610 from the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

The 2022/23 project will have multiple components, including training in Animation/Gaming, Music for Digital Media, and Film Production. Stipends will also be offered to employers to hire people who are underrepresented in the industry.

Back in 2021, the Ministry offered $629,325 to the centre to launch several programs.

A news release from the organization says the Ontario film industry is quickly becoming a leader in job creation, with a reported $1.5B contributed to Ontario’s economy in 2020.

The Centre, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary year, offers programs that grow local talent for all ages, including emerging entrepreneurs, second career seekers and retirees.

