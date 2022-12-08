Provincial funding to offset revenue losses at Transit Windsor

The Ontario government has announced funding to assist Transit Windsor.

The Ontario government announced Wednesday its providing municipalities with up to $505 million to help ensure municipal transit systems can continue to deliver safe and reliable transit services.

Transit Windsor is receiving $3,463,138 in funding as part of the announcement.

Tyson Cragg, Executive Director of Transit Windsor, says transit has around a $2.3-million 'hole in their budget' due to ridership in 2022.

"This will basically make us whole from that ridership loss, that revenue loss related to it from 2022, so it's great news for us," he says.

The funding is being delivered through Phase 4 of the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement, a program launched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 4 of the Safe Restart Agreement will help municipal transit systems address costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic between Feb. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Cragg says they've had a very strong bounce back since September when it comes to ridership with the return of school.

"Through 2022, really up until the end of the year, we were running at 30% to 70% of our regular ridership. Although things have come back pretty strongly and we're in pretty good shape, we had a lot of the year prior where we had some significant losses as we continued to operate the services. So this definitely helps fill that gap in funding," he says.

Municipalities will be able to use their funding allocations to cover revenue losses, operating expenses, and provincial transit priority projects, including fare and service integration and On-Demand transit.

Three other Windsor-Essex municipalities also received funding with $5,000 going to the Town of LaSalle, $9,199 for the Municipality of Leamington and $20,595 for the Town of Tecumseh.