Provincial funding will add 14 more beds at Erie Shores Healthcare

The Ontario government has announced $7.2-million to add more beds at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

The hospital will received $6.1-million in funding for 12 additional acute care beds and another $1.1 million for two additional Intensive Care Unit beds.

Kristin Kennedy, President and chief executive officer of ESHC, says the hospital's catchment area expanded in 2018 which now includes individuals coming to Erie Shores from a 911, EMS perspective from all of Essex County.

Kennedy says with that, they've had a greater utilization of beds, greater capacity and occupancy rates at the hospital.

"We are committed to our town and community that we're in but definitely we've grown," she says, "We play a pivotal role now in the delivery of care and the choice for individuals to come to our hospital as well for services."

Kennedy says this is about being able to come to the emergency room and know that hopefully you will not wait for a bed for a long period of time.

"You can have access and flow through the hospital in a timely fashion. It helps our physicians and staff be able to have access to additional beds, and flow through the system in a more streamlined approach," she says.

The funding will bring the total bed capacity at Erie Shores to 72.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington Conservative MPP Trevor Jones and Essex Conservative MPP Anthony Leardi announced the funding.

"The Ontario government is building a stronger public health system, with care closer to home and more convenient for Ontarians," says Jones. "This builds on historic investments our government has made in this essential community hospital that boasts such remarkable staff who do great work. They deserve it."

Leardi says the combined investments provide Erie Shores HealthCare with support to address rising community needs as our region grows.

"Ensuring our residents have the care they need, when and where they need it, is a core promise of our government," says Leardi. "The more than $7.2 million investment demonstrates this commitment."