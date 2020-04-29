Provincial Government Expands List of Frontline Workers

The provincial government is expanding eligibility for frontline workers who need to send their kids to daycare due to COVID-19.

The new additions include people who work in the food supply chain, retirement homes, grocery stores and pharmacies, and certain federal employees, including the military.

"While our frontline workers are looking after us, we need to make sure we're looking after them and their families," said Premier Doug Ford. "Providing emergency child care for our essential workers gives parents one less thing to worry about when they're on the job saving lives, protecting us, or keeping shelves stocked with food and necessities."

Since emergency childcare was introduced last month, almost 100 child care centres have reopened along with 40 Licensed Home Child Care Agencies in communities across the province.

The additional frontline workers who can now access emergency childcare services include:

Workers in grocery stores and pharmacies

Truck drivers (driver's licence Class A and Class D)

Workers in the food supply chain, including food processing

Workers in retirement homes

Auxiliary workers in health care settings, including cooks and cleaning staff in hospitals and long-term care homes

Interpreters and interveners who support people who are deaf, deafened, hard of hearing and deaf-blind

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) emergency personnel

Provincial officers and onsite staff in Ontario courts

Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence staff working in Ontario

Additional workers supporting public safety and correctional services

A list of emergency child care centres in Windsor-Essex is available online.