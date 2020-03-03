Provincial Government Hopes to Restart Contract Talks with Teachers' Unions

The Ontario government is backing down on class size increases and e-learning requirements in the midst of a contentious round of bargaining with teachers' unions.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce held a sudden news conference Tuesday afternoon, where he said the government will keep class sizes the same.

"There are no changes to classroom sizes for our youngest learners in junior kindergarten through grade 3," says Lecce. "There are no changes to classroom sizes for students in four to eight and grade 9 to 12 will see an average class size of 23."

Lecce says the government has also changed its stance on mandatory e-learning courses.

"We also know that parents know best about how their children can adapt and learn through online courses by giving parents the option to opt out of mandatory online courses required for graduation," says Lecce. "Parents not unions will make the decision that's best for their children."