Provincial Government Hopes to Restart Contract Talks with Teachers' Unions
The Ontario government is backing down on class size increases and e-learning requirements in the midst of a contentious round of bargaining with teachers' unions.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce held a sudden news conference Tuesday afternoon, where he said the government will keep class sizes the same.
"There are no changes to classroom sizes for our youngest learners in junior kindergarten through grade 3," says Lecce. "There are no changes to classroom sizes for students in four to eight and grade 9 to 12 will see an average class size of 23."
Lecce says the government has also changed its stance on mandatory e-learning courses.
"We also know that parents know best about how their children can adapt and learn through online courses by giving parents the option to opt out of mandatory online courses required for graduation," says Lecce. "Parents not unions will make the decision that's best for their children."
He added the government is not the bad guy at the table.
"My message is clear, I want to see the students in the classroom and that is why I'm calling on the teacher unions to cease strike escalation and return to the bargaining table with this deal in mind, to get a deal, to provide predictability for parents, to end this impose and do what's right for our kids," says Lecce.
Lecce says the offer also protects full day kindergarten and includes a one percent wage increase.
The province and the four major teachers' unions in Ontario have been in involved in tense contract negotiations since September, leading to numerous strikes across the province.
- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides and Kristylee Varley