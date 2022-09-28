Provincial government invests $25.7 million for new elementary school in Tecumseh

A new public elementary school in Tecumseh is moving ahead thanks to a $25.7 million investment from the province, which will help create more student spaces and affordable child care.

The province gave approval to the Greater Essex County District School Board to award the tender for the new North Shore Elementary School this week.

In a news release, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie said the funding to replace D.M. Eagle Public School with the new North Shore Elementary School is phenomenal news for the community.

"We’ve been waiting a long time for this day to come, and this investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead," he added.

Back in June of 2021, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board approved the project.

The new school will offer more student spaces in a new learning environment to help support Tecumseh’s growing population along with affordable child care spaces for local parents.

In total there will be 651 new student spaces, 73 new child care spaces and four new child care rooms.

The investment is part of the provincial government’s commitment to provide $14 billion to support school construction over 10 years.

On top of the $25.7 million investment from the provincial government, also includes additional funding of $3.3 million.

The new school will be located at 13800 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Tecumseh.