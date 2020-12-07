Provincial Government Outlines Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine

The first phase of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination rollout will see vulnerable seniors, their caregivers, and health-care workers among the first to receive the shot.

Speaking on Monday, Premier Doug Ford says in addition to those groups, adults in Indigenous communities, retirement homes, and recipients of chronic home health-care will also be priority groups.

According to retired Gen. Rick Hiller, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, the province will receive 2.4-million doses of the vaccine during the first three months of 2021.

Some of the logistics around the transportation of doses are still unclear.

Hillier says the vaccine will be more broadly available to the public starting in April, saying it will take between six to nine months to distribute across the province.

He says the third and final phase of the plan would then see the vaccine available through places like pharmacies on a regular basis.

