Provincial Junior Hockey League Hoping to Restart December 1

The Provincial Junior Hockey League is aiming to have its players back on the ice by December 1.

The league issued a release Tuesday stating the goal is to have each team play 24 games followed by playoffs to crown a Schmalz Cup champion.

Lakeshore Canadiens Head Coach Anthony Iaquinta, says while there's still a lot of unanswered questions, it's great news.

"For us, we want to try to return to normalcy as much as possible, but we're not really sure about the ins and outs and we want to make sure our players' safety is the number one priority. As we get more information we'll know how we're going to go about it," he says.

Iaquinta says the team wants to get back to action.

"For our players in our group, I think most of them really want to return. It's something that you enjoy and something that really takes your mind off everything that is going on. So as long as it's a good, safe environment I think all our guys are going to be really eager to get back at it," he says.

Iaquinta says the coaching staff is eager to get back as well.

"You miss being at the rink and you miss interacting with the guys and we really enjoy going to the rink. From that standpoint we're definitely excited. So we're going to try and figure it out here where we can prepare our guys and get them where they need to be and at the same time not putting them at any kind of risk at all," he adds.

The league's plan still needs to be approved by Hockey Canada, local health officials and the government.

The PJHL also includes the Essex 73's, Amherstburg Admirals and the Wheatley Sharks.

With files from Rob Hindi