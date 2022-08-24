Provincial Offences Court settles in new location

The City of Windsor has unveiled the new Provincial Offences Courts.

The courtrooms are located on the fourth floor of 400 City Hall Square.

Officials say the move was necessary after a fire broke out in the underground parking garage of Westcourt Place in November 2019, heavily damaging the building.

The building remains empty as restoration work continues.

Deputy City Solicitor Dana Paladino says they were temporarily moved into the 350 building across the street, just to be able to maintain the courts functioning.

She says it didn't meet provincial requirements, so they started considering long term plans when it became apparent they weren't going to be able to return to Westcourt.

"We hired an architect, we worked with the architect, we ultimately issued an RFP and Oscar was the successful proponent. And we worked with Oscar over the last two years or so to develop these courtrooms. We had to displace a few departments, relocate them in the 350 building as we had some expansion space to work with, and then over here we recreated the court rooms," she said.

Paladino says they've got three court rooms and Justice of the Peace chambers.

The budget for the project came in between $3-million and $4-million.

She says the courts have been operational for the last three months, and the response so far has been great.

"We've continued our operations. Most people have elected to appear remotely rather than in-person, though we do get some people who appear in-person, it's just a matter of comfort level and what they want. Everybody has the option to choose remote if they want, but if they don't make that election than the default is in-person."

(Photo taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Officials say the new space was designed with modernization and accessibility in mind.

The meeting rooms, public waiting area, cashier's desk and courtrooms are Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) compliant, ensuring accessible service to all members of the public.

Paladino says the rooms are slightly smaller, but the big change is the smaller gallery space for the public.

"I mean we had to deal with the constraints we had and the size of the existing building, plus making it AODA compliant," she continued. "At Westcourt we were not completely AODA complaint because it was an older building and we were grandfathered in. Here the AODA compliance required different utilization of the space."

The City of Windsor operates the provincial offences courtrooms, and was a tenant of Westcourt Place on Chatham Street East at Goyeau Street where they were previously located.

The move also brings the City's legal department under one roof, which officials say will allow for better utilization of resources.

Some of the services provided to the public at the new location include the following:

- Handling general inquiries about Provincial Offences fines

- Processing Provincial Offences charges

- Accepting fine payments for Provincial Offences charges

- Scheduling trials and management of the courtrooms

- Accepting filing of Provincial Offences Act matters, including re-openings, motions, and extensions of time to pay

- Enforcement and collection of unpaid fines

The Provincial Offences Office is open from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.