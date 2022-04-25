Provincial Police charge 2 people after multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 401

Provincial Police have charged two individuals after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 on April 21.

They say a 41-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with careless driving, and a 55-year-old Elora resident has been charged with following too closely behind a vehicle.

The collision involved three transport trucks and two passender vehicles, and forced the closure of eastbound Highway 401 between Victoria Road and Kent Bridge Road for clean-up.

The scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 on April 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)